Fulton Lions Club Donates Over $3,500 To “Read To Them” Program

FULTON – Mary Curcio, NY State Director, ‘Read To Them’ program, recently thanked Fulton Lions Club President David Guyer for the $3,588 donation to the Read To Them program through matching grants from Fulton Lions and the Brandel-Murphy Youth Foundation.

The Brandel-Murphy Foundation serves the New York State and Bermuda Lions Clubs area by providing matching grant funding for projects that benefit youth.

They were joined by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels, a Fulton Lions member and also a donor to the program.

Read To Them provides a new book to each elementary school student in the Fulton City School District under the “One School, One Book” program. Read To Them educates families and schools on the benefits and importance of reading aloud at home, according to the Read To Them website.

Children who are read to learn to read more easily and become better readers. Literacy skills provide the basis for a lifetime of learning and productivity.

Fulton Lions Club also provides financial assistance for those in need of eyeglasses, eye exams, and hearing aids to residents in the Greater Fulton area. For more information, visit www.fultonlionsclub.com, or find them on Facebook under Fulton, NY Lions.

