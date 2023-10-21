Fulton Lions Club Inducts 2 New Members, Receives Presentation By Blessings In A Backpack

The Fulton Lions Club inducted two new members and received a presentation from Blessings In A Backpack at their October meeting .

Derick and Stephanie Stone were inducted as the club’s newest members by President Patrick Devendorf. Both members were sponsored by club Membership Chair, Melissa Champion.

“We’re delighted to have Derick and Stephanie on board as Fulton Lions,” Devendorf said. “They are well-known throughout our community and have a longstanding commitment to public service.”

In addition, the club received a presentation from Craig and Susan Traub, coordinators for the Fulton Blessings In A Backpack program headquartered at Prince of Peace Church and serving the Fulton City School District elementary student population with shelf stable, non-perishable food. The Fulton Lions Club assists with volunteers for this program every month as a community service project.

“The Fulton City School District has many food-insecure families,” said Craig Traub. “Each week, our volunteers pack 65 bags of food for each of the four Fulton elementary schools for a total of 260 bags a week and 1,040 a month. The district distributes them to students who are most at-risk at the elementary schools on Fridays so they will have food through the weekend.”

The program partners with Golden Sun Bus Co. and Save A Lot foods of Fulton to deliver 9,880 bags of food to children during the year. The Fulton Lions Club donated $500 to the program at the meeting.

The Fulton Blessings In A Backpack program can be contacted at [email protected], or visit their Facebook page. Contributions in any amount can be made payable to “Blessings in a Backpack #1764,” P.O. Box 552, Fulton, NY, 13069.

The Fulton Lions Club, known for their Lions Loot Sweepstakes annual Duck Derby, and Mane Event Comedy Night, provides financial assistance for those in need of eyeglasses, eye exams and hearing aids to residents in the Greater Fulton area. For more information on the Fulton Lions Club, visit www.fultonlionsclub.com.

