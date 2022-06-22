Fulton Lions Club Installs Tallents As President And New Slate Of Officers For 2022

The Fulton Lions Club installed Dr. Brett Tallents as their new president and its slate of officers for 2022-23 at its recent June meeting. The ceremony was performed by Douglas G. Russell, past district governor, District 20-Y1, 2012-2013.

This is Tallents second time serving as club president. Other officers installed included Michelle Stanard, secretary; Linda Hughes, assistant secretary; Susan Daratt, treasurer; Ron Browning, assistant treasurer, David Guyer, immediate past president and Lions Club International Foundation liaison; Melody Morrison, lion tamer; and Melissa Champion, membership chair and assistant lion tamer. Board members installed were Gail Jones and David Dingman for 1-year terms, and Mary Curcio and Patrick Devendorf for 2-year terms.

“Chartered in 1953, our club continues to be one of the most active in our district,” Tallents said. “We look forward to our upcoming Charby’s Duck Derby in September to kick-off our next year of service to the greater Fulton community.” The Fulton Lions Club provides financial assistance for those in need of eyeglasses, eye exams, and hearing aids to residents in the Greater Fulton area. For more information, visit www.fultonlionsclub.com, or find them on Facebook under Fulton, NY Lions.

