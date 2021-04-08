Fulton Lions Donate $1,000 To Fulton Block Builders

April 8, 2021 ChirelloMarketing
Linda Eagan, administrative director of Fulton Block Builders, (FBB), thanks Fulton Lions Club President David Guyer for the club’s $1,000 donation. “Fulton Lions has been a steadfast supporter of ours for many years,” Eagan said. Fulton Lions Club provides financial assistance for those in need of eyeglasses, eye exams, and hearing aids to residents in the Greater Fulton area. For more information, visit www.fultonlionsclub.com, or find them on Facebook under Fulton, NY Lions.

