Fulton Lions Underwrite SNAP Vouchers For Fulton Farmers Market

FULTON, NY – The Fulton Lions Club, in partnership with the Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce (GOFCC), is underwriting the cost of NY State Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) one-dollar vouchers for use at the Fulton Farmers Market.

To be eligible, one must have an EBT/SNAP card with funds available on it. Participants will be eligible for a maximum of $10 SNAP Match per market from the Lions Club. They are part of the state’s Double Up Food Bucks program that helps participants stock up on more fruits and vegetables.

Taylor Davis, GOFCC member engagement and operations coordinator will have a table set up at every market with EBT tokens and Lions SNAP Match. Anyone using SNAP benefits, or who has an EBT card, is automatically eligible for the program.

Showing off the vouchers at a recent farmers market are, from left: Fulton Lions Immediate Past President Brett Tallents, project chair; Taylor Davis; and Patrick Devendorf, Fulton Lions president. Davis can be contacted at [email protected] .

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...