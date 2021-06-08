FULTON – The Fulton Noon Rotary Club recently gave back to the community by helping to clean up around the Fulton Youth Soccer Organization building and the garden near it.

Rotarians Clean Up – Members of Fulton Noon Rotary Club weeded the garden, planted flowers and trimmed bushes around the building at the Fulton Youth Soccer Organization’s building at the soccer fields on Chase Road June 1. This was one of many service projects the club performs during the year.

Rotary Helps Soccer Club – As a community service project, members of the Fulton Noon Rotary Club cleaned up the garden near the Fulton Youth Soccer Club’s building at the fields on Chase Road June 1. The garden was planted by the Fulton Noon Rotary Club two years ago. Funds raised by the Fulton Rotary Club helped build the original storage building/snack bar back in 1995/1996.

