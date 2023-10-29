Fulton Rotary Clubs Present Membership Night

FULTON – Both Rotary Clubs of Fulton recently held a joint membership night. The Fulton Noon Club and the Fulton Sunrise Club worked together to present a Rotary Information Night for prospective new members. Over 60 people were in attendance, which was held at the Tavern on the Lock in Fulton, to hear about the Fulton Rotary Clubs which highlighted their purpose locally and internationally.

The meeting also included presentation of the Clubs’ Community Service Awards and Paul Harris Awards. Paul Harris is among the highest award to be presented to Rotarian or Non-Rotarian that has demonstrated the essence or Rotary through participation in many of Rotary’s projects.

This year’s Community Service Awards went to Michael Egan and Jim Farfaglia. The Paul Harris Awards went to Bud Greeney and Dennis Merlino. (Pictured below)

The Fulton Noon Club meets on Thursdays at the Tavern on the Lock. The Fulton Sunrise Club Meets at 7:00 AM at Mimi’s Drive In.

Paul Harris recipient Bud Greeney with wife Lori Paul Harris recipient Dennis Merlino with wife Kelli Rotarians Patrick Waite and Peggy Donnelly with Jim Farfaglia Rotarian Jerry Seguin with Mike and Merri Egan

