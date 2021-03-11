FULTON – Fulton Block Builders (FBB) is a program that generates neighborhood pride and helps homeowners and property owners recover part of the cost of their exterior property investment. The core feature of this approach is to build on strengths rather than just fix weaknesses.

“Fulton Savings Bank is proud to be a Corporate Sponsor of the FBB initiative,” said Annette Cotton, Vice President of Fulton Savings Bank. “Thanks to all those involved for their continued enthusiasm and hard work. Bringing homeowners together in one block builds community and generates confidence in our future. These are great times for the city and Fulton Savings Bank is honored to be a part of it.”

Much like the grassroots efforts of the FBB program, a group of civic leaders organized Fulton Savings Bank in 1871 to receive deposits from tradesmen, clerks, mechanics, laborers, minors, servants and others. For the past 150 years, the Bank has been serving the greater Fulton community and continues to Build Trust for Generations.

“Fulton Savings Bank’s ongoing donation to FBB is another commitment to that philosophy,” said Linda Eagan, FBB Director. “As has occurred in the past, the Richard S. Shineman Foundation is matching 2-to-1 the FBB fundraising, so this Fulton Savings Bank $10,000 donation quickly becomes $30,000. That’s a lot of Block Challenge Grants, Pride Grants and Paint Fulton Grants. We are looking forward to another record-breaking year.”

For more information about FBB’s exciting program visit their website at:www.fultonblockbuilders.com

