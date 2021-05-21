Fulton Savings Bank has made a $3,000 contribution to the Literacy Coalition of Oswego County, (LCOC), for the design, hosting and domain registration for a new LCOC website, it was announced by Paul Gugel, LCOC president.

“For many years, Oswego County has generously provided a space for us on the county website,” Gugel said. “We are extremely grateful to the county for their support. With the expansion of some of our events and programs, like Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, we needed to establish our own domain and website to easily facilitate our growth and capabilities.

“Thanks to Fulton Savings Bank, we’ll be able to construct and upload a new site to our own domain. This will help us instantly gain easier online visibility and more flexibility. In return, the Fulton Savings Bank logo will be prominently displayed on the home page and other pages as our website sponsor. “

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a book gifting program that mails free, high-quality books each month to children from birth until their fifth birthday, regardless of the family’s income. Every school district in Oswego County participates in the program.

LCOC members Patrick Dewine, executive director, United Way of Greater Oswego County; and Mike Egan, past LCOC president, launched the program in November 2018. Since then, 3,500 children have been registered with Imagination Library. As of March 31, 2021, 2,681 children were active in the program, and 671 children have “graduated” from the program.

The Literacy Coalition of Oswego County is a coalition of local organizations and individuals dedicated to improving literacy in our county. The LCOC works to address the literacy needs of people of all ages, the areas they cover include basic literacy, workforce literacy, computer literacy, health literacy, and financial literacy. “The Literacy Coalition of Oswego County is dedicated to supporting and expanding literacy services so that people can work, our economy can grow, families can thrive, and our community can prosper,” Gugel said.

For more information about The Literacy Coalition of Oswego County, visit www.oswegocounty.com and click on the “Government” and then ”Administration” tabs for their website, or find them on Facebook. Visit imaginationlibrary.com for more information and to register a child so they can experience the excitement of receiving a new book delivered just to them each month!

