FULTON, NY – Fulton Sunrise Rotary has awarded Celia Tangorra the 2023 Rosa Pappalardo Kemmis Award. A graduating senior at John C. Birdlebough High School, Celia will be attending Cayuga Community College in the fall where she plans on studying psychology. She is a National Honor Society member and has participated in school sports and community service.

Fulton Sunrise Rotary meets on Friday morning at 7 a.m. at Mimi’s Drive-In.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...