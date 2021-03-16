FULTON – Fulton Sunrise Rotary recently made a donation to the Fulton Block Builders 2021 campaign.

The club is honored to help support this growing and beneficial program. FBB has assisted 800 city homeowners make positive changes to the curb appeal of their property over the past four years.

For more information on FBB check them out on www.fultonblockbuilders.com or Facebook.

Fulton Sunrise Rotary meets on Friday morning at 7 a.m. via Zoom. For information contact Peg Donnelly at (315) 593-3746. You may also visit us on Facebook.

