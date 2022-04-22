FULTON – Beth Thompson recently became a member of the Fulton Sunrise Rotary.

She was sponsored by Rotarian Patrick Waite. Thompson is the director of Oswego County Opportunities Behavioral Health Services and has worked at OCO since 2001. She is passionate about serving the residents of our community who need mental health and substance abuse care as well as helping the homeless. The strengths and insights that she will bring to Rotary will greatly benefit our mission of “Service Above Self,” according to the Rotary.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related