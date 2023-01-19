Fulton Tractor Supply Store To Host Pet Treat Tasting Event

FULTON, N.Y. — Tractor Supply Company is hosting a pet treat tasting event here in Fulton. Planned for Jan. 28, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., this event will give pets the chance to sample a variety of pet treats available at Tractor Supply Company.

“At Tractor Supply, we believe in giving your pets a choice,” said Chris McRae, manager of the Fulton Tractor Supply store. “From our exclusive 4health® brand to Purina, Blue Buffalo and Pedigree, we carry a wide variety of pet food and treat options to ensure your four-legged family members stay nourished and satisfied all year long. We hope you will join us on Jan. 28, 2023, to let your pet find its treat of choice.”

Participating event partners will include:

TREAT TASTING EVENT!! BRING YOUR DOG OR CAT! On site 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.



This event is open to the public and will take place at 806 West Broadway. For more information, please contact the Fulton Tractor Supply at 315-593-2289.

The rural lifestyle retailer, which is a one-stop shop for all things pet, including a wide variety of food, treats, toys, crates, carriers, training tools and health supplements, will allow pets to determine which products best suit their needs through the support of brand partners and local businesses.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years.

Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With 50,000 Team Members, the Company’s physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve.

