FULTON – The Golden Agers of Holy Trinity Parish, in Fulton, will meet Wednesday, May 10th at 12:00 – noon in Bishops Hall. Bring your lunch. Desserts and beverages will be provided.

Jim Farfaglia will be the guest speaker. Please bring items for the Baker’s Basket to be donated to the Church Bazaar. Guests are welcome.

