FULTON – Fulton Ultimate Frisbee is about to start up for the summer.

This is a group that meets weekly at Fulton Jr. High school to play ultimate frisbee (think soccer, but with a frisbee, and on a football field). All welcome. Totally free. Guys and girls, all ages, all experience and fitness levels.

Games Sundays at, 5:30 pm starting May 15. Onondaga County Legislator of the 14th District, Cody M. Kelly will be attending opening day to throw the first frisbee of the season. A training day will be on Sunday May 25, 4 pm. There may also be games on Thursdays.

There are several events planned throughout the year, including, a trip to a local disc golf course, scrimmages against other regional teams, and the ultimate frisbee Olympics.

Great way to get outside, meet people, and get some exercise while having fun.

FultonUltimate.com

Facebook.com/groups/FultonUltimate

