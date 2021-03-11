G. Ray Bodley Alumnus Announced As New Perfect Circle Credit Union President

HAGERSTOWN, IN – The Perfect Circle Credit Union Board of Directors has appointed Josh Haney, a graduate from G. Ray Bodley High School in Fulton, New York, as the new President, CEO of the Perfect Circle Credit Union effective in April.

His appointment to the position comes after a search committee completed a six month review of applicants and interviews. Josh succeeds Lisa Dykhoff who will retire in April after 30 years of PCCU leadership.

“This is an exciting time to be a part of PCCU with the appointment of Josh as the new chief executive officer,” said Clint Hardin, a member of the search team. “While Josh is a familiar face at PCCU we expect great things as he brings new and exciting ideas to PCCU while maintaining the excellent member-centered culture that the credit union is known for. Josh has been the driving force to bring the best possible services to the credit union and has also been instrumental in our Hoosier Explorer field trip program that benefits schools in Wayne and Henry counties.”

Since joining PCCU in 2005, Josh has served in numerous positions ranging from a Member Service Representative to his current role as Vice-President of Marketing.

He is a 1996 graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School in Fulton, New York, and a 2001 graduate of the State University of New York College at Geneseo with a Bachelor of Arts in History.

He has been active in the Heart of Hagerstown, Brianna’s Hope and has served as Vice-President and President of the Nettle Creek Lion’s Club. Josh and his wife, Gwen, make their home in Hagerstown.

The Perfect Circle Credit Union has three locations, Richmond Indiana, New Castle, Indiana and the home office in Hagerstown, Indiana. It is the oldest credit union in Wayne & Henry Counties. The Teetor Family, owners of the Perfect Circle Piston Ring Company saw the effect of the Great Depression on its workers and urged them to form a credit union which they did in 1932. The credit union was organized primarily for Perfect Circle employees but was opened to anyone living or working in Wayne and Henry Counties in 2003. Perfect Circle Credit Union is committed to meeting the needs of its members through good service and good financial products, visit www.PCCU.com to learn more.

