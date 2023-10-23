G. Ray Bodley High School Seniors To Be Honored

October 23, 2023 Contributor
Pictured here are Fulton seniors (l to r): Wyatt Tarbe, Dawson Krause, Lilly Cunningham and Ashley Taplin. Photo by Dave Dayger

Following Saturday night’s performance of Twelve Angry Jurors, Quirk’s Players of G. Ray Bodley High School will take time to recognize those members of the GRB Class of 2024 who are performing in their final fall play.

In a heated trial, a young man is accused of murdering his father. While many believe that it is an open and shut case and the boy will be found guilty, a lone juror (Ashley Taplin – second from right) forces members of the jury to carefully reexamine evidence to consider whether a reasonable doubt exists. Looking on are fellow jurors Jayce Wornick (standing – left), Hayden Whitney (seated – left) and Niyah Humphrey (seated – right). The scene is from Quirk’s Players production of Twelve Angry Jurors, which will be presented October 27thand 28th at G. Ray Bodley High School. Curtain is set for 7:30 PM both evenings and tickets are available at the door.
Photo by Dave Dayger

