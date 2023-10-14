G&C Foods to present Oswego County Opportunities Giving Thanks Event

Fulton, NY – G&C Foods has signed on as the presenting sponsor for Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Giving Thanks Food and Beverage Pairing event.

To be held November 3rd from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference in Oswego, the food and beverage pairing event serves as a fundraiser for the agency’s “Transforming Treasures. Transforming Lives.” initiative, which focuses on uncovering and showcasing the potential and value of all things and all people.

OCO’s Giving Thanks offers attendees the chance to enjoy menu favorites from some of Oswego County’s most popular restaurants and eateries, each of which will be served with a beverage sample selected by Eagle Beverage to compliment the dish. In addition to the food and beverage pairing there will also be a unique Upcycled Art Auction featuring items that have been creatively transformed for a new decorative or useful purpose. Entertainment for the evening will be provided by local favorites, Dam Dog.

“We are fortunate to count such a caring and community-minded company as G&C Foods among our supporters,” said OCO Fund Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear. “OCO’s mission is to fight poverty in many forms. The programs and services we offer at OCO help to transform lives and enhance the quality of life for our consumers by empowering them to reach their goals. G&C Foods’ commitment to our community and its support of our programs is inspiring.”

For G&C Foods giving back to its community is more than just a nice gesture; it’s a part of its culture that resonates with its more than 500 associates. “G&C Foods is excited and honored to be a part of such an important event for our community,” said G&C Foods President Rich Chapman. “More than a fundraiser, Giving Thanks, is an opportunity to engage, have fun and support a community of inclusivity.”

Headquartered in Syracuse, G&C Foods is a food service re-distributor of refrigerated, frozen and dry food. The company stores and delivers more than 4,000 food items to meet the needs of customers from Maine to Florida.

For more Visit our website at www.oco.org or call 315-598-4717 ext. 1082 for ticket information and sponsorship opportunities visit www.oco.org or call Bridget Dolbear at 315-598-4717 ext. 1082.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...