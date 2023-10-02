Get Your Flu Shot Now to Help Prevent Spread of the Virus

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department (OCHD) reminds residents that flu season has begun, and positive cases are already being reported. To help combat the spread of influenza, it has launched a series of walk-in flu vaccine clinics during the first week of October and encourages people to stop in and get their flu shot.

Walk-in flu vaccine clinics will be held every Monday and Friday from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego. Appointments are not required.

“October is the best time to get the flu vaccine for most people,” said Oswego County Director of Public Health Vera Dunsmoor. “Getting the flu vaccine in October gives the body time to build up an immunity before the holidays.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends the flu vaccine for most people aged 6 months and older and states that getting the vaccine is the best way to avoid getting sick.

“It’s important to take precautions to protect yourself and your family ahead of holiday get-togethers,” said Oswego County Associate Public Health Educator Diane Oldenburg. “First and foremost, get your flu shot and make sure you are up to date on other routine vaccinations. Help reduce the spread of respiratory viruses by washing your hands often, covering your mouth when sneezing or coughing, sanitizing frequently touched surfaces, avoiding hand-to-eye and hand-to-mouth contact and staying home when you’re sick.”

Nasal flu vaccines will be available for people aged 2 to 49 years and high-dose flu vaccine for those age 65 years and above. People are asked to call to check for the availability of high-dose vaccine and nasal vaccine before coming in.

Residents are reminded that flu vaccinations are also available at many local pharmacies and from their health care provider.

The cost of the influenza vaccine ranges from $38 to $85 depending on vaccine type and is covered by most insurances. OCHD accepts the following insurances: UMR POMCO Select; Excellus BlueCross BlueShield; Fidelis Care; UnitedHealthcare Community Plan, Inc.; UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage Plans; Medicaid and Medicare.

People with insurances other than those listed may have to pay out of pocket and submit a receipt to their insurer for reimbursement. No one is turned away due to the inability to pay.

