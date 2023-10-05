OSWEGO – Giving Thanks. Members of the planning committee for Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Giving Thanks Food and Beverage Pairing event met at the Lake Ontario Conference Center in Oswego to discuss details for this year’s event. Presented by G & C Foods, Giving Thanks brings together some of Oswego County’s favorite restaurants and eateries serving tastes of their most popular menu items. Each dish is paired with a beverage expertly selected by Eagle Beverage Company to enhance the flavor. OCO’s Giving Thanks will be held Friday, November 3rd at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center. Proceeds from the event benefit the agency’s “Transforming Treasures. Transforming Lives.” initiative, which focuses on uncovering and showcasing the potential and value of all things and all people. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.oco.org or contact Bridget Dolbear at 315-598-4717, ext. 1082. Seated above from left are Bridget Dolbear, Christine Prevost, and Cindy Seeber. Standing from left are Denise Runeare, OCO Board President John Zanewych and Taylor Mielnicki.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...