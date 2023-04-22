Going Bananas: OHS SUPA Forensics Class Performs Unusual Autopsies

OSWEGO – Oswego High School’s Syracuse University Project Advance (SUPA) forensics class recently acted as medical examiners and performed banana autopsies.

Each banana had its own storyline on how it ended up in the “nanner morgue.” For example, Nana Banana, age 72, was a rich, inclusive and recently widowed banana, who was found by a housekeeper early in the morning. Armed with medical scalpels and gloves, students were tasked with determining the manner, cause and mechanism of death based on the wounds that each banana had incurred.

Students got to utilize a cadaver weighing station, as well as being tasked with filling out a “Medical Examiner’s Report of Autopsy” to indicate where injuries had occurred and list their findings.

“Students were able to examine the banana and look for signs of injury that may have contributed to their death,” SUPA Forensics Teacher Sue Larca said. “It was definitely a fun day for forensics … but those poor nanners!”

