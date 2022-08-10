Grand Opening Of Camper’s Village In Fulton Announced

FULTON – Wilkins RV is proud to announce the grand opening of Camper’s Village at its Fulton location.

Campers Village is CNY’s only wooded RV Showroom where you can view 50 RVs through the unique experience of an actual campground setting.

On August 19 and 20, Wilkins RV of Fulton will be celebrating the grand opening of Campers Village with huge savings, giveaways, s’mores area and more.

“Campers Village allows our customers to experience a new way of shopping for their RV,” said Austin Barnes, sales manager of Wilkins RV of Fulton. “We want them to feel what it is like to experience a real RV campground surrounding and get them excited about being in the great outdoors.”

Camper’s Village is located at 1122 County Route 57 in Fulton, NY.

About Wilkins RV: Wilkins RV was founded by Charles Wilkins in 1936 in Hornell, NY as an auto detail shop. Charles and his son Ronald started selling RVs in the fifties and Ron ran the business until selling it to his son, and current owner, Brian, in 2004. Wilkins RV moved from Hornell to a 50,000 square foot dealership in Bath, NY in 2006, expanded to its second location, in Churchville, NY, in 2011 added their third and fourth locations, in Victor and Brewerton, NY in 2017, and added their 5th and 6th locations in Fulton & Clay, NY, last fall. For more information, please visit https://www.Wilkinsrv.com

