GRB’s Early College Health Sciences Program Looks at Past Success, Future Opportunities

FULTON – Fulton seniors in G. Ray Bodley’s Early College High School Health Sciences Program recently met with school officials and curriculum leaders to discuss the program’s past successes and a number of exciting opportunities awaiting its members.

On the morning of Thursday, October 5, two dozen students gathered at GRB over doughnuts and breakfast pizza to reflect as they participate in the fourth year of the curriculum. This cohort of students is the first to complete the four-year program, having begun in the 2020-2021 school year as freshmen. Upon completion in June, students will have undergone a rigorous courseload throughout their high school careers, ultimately earning nearly 40 college credit hours and significant experiences in the medical field. The program comes through a robust partnership with Cayuga Community College, Oswego Health, and several other local organizations.

Students reflected on six semesters of content and shared their views on specific courses and experiences, recognizing how the early years of the program were greatly affected by the conditions of the Covid-19 pandemic. Students praised the program overall but offered suggestions for moving forward – many of which were already being considered by leaders for successive cohorts. Most students suggested more hands-on experiences, a portion of ECHS curriculum that already takes center-stage.

“We’re learning from our students everyday,” said Sean Broderick, the ECHS coordinator. “Our very motivated steering committee acts on our student voices. When you have partners like Oswego Health and Cayuga Community College, we’re all in to make this a great experience for our students.”

Joining the meeting was Marq Brown, Oswego Health’s VP of Human Resources and Chief People Officer. Brown led much of the discussion, while also taking the time to highlight some exceptional opportunities for scholarships and future educational pathways in partnership with Oswego Health.

“At Oswego Health we care about investing in the future of healthcare and that starts with inspiring students to enter the field of medicine,” said Brown of the ECHS experience. “This program has been successful in providing students with the building blocks necessary to take the next step in their journey. We are committed to continuing that investment by offering several tuition programs and providing job opportunities right here in the community that will make an impact on their friends, family and neighbors.”

As the Early College High School program continues to develop, all organizations involved look forward to building continuing relationships and experiences for local students.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...