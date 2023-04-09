Guitar Virtuoso Loren Barrigar And His Son LJ Perform At The Oswego Music Hall

OSWEGO COUNTY—The Oswego Music Hall welcomes Loren Barrigar, his son LJ and opener James Horan to the Main Stage! The performance will be held on Saturday, April 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake St., Oswego.

We are sorry to announce that Jonathan Byrd will not be able to perform at the April 15 concert as originally planned. We are thrilled that in his place, internationally acclaimed guitarist Loren Barrigar will appear with his son LJ Barrigar. LJ is an up-and-coming guitarist influenced by the infectious stylings of Tommy Emmanuel and Chet Atkins. Since Loren was last at the Music Hall, the duo has been performing shows from house concerts to theaters mainly on the east coast.

Loren started playing guitar when he was only four years old, and by the time he was six played the Chet Atkins hit “Yackety Axe” in front of thousands of country music fans at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. He went on to study with Chet’s brother, Jimmy Atkins, which led to a touring career with his family band from Nashville to Las Vegas. Since settling down in Central New York, he has been in constant demand as a studio musician.

Loren’s finely-honed songwriting skills have launched his melodies on NBC’s #1 rated show “ER”, “The Young and The Restless” and on a Christmas CD with BB King and Patti Labelle. He has performed with some of the best acoustic players in the world including Stephen Bennett, Richard Smith, John Knowles, Muriel Anderson and Loren’s friend and mentor Tommy Emmanuel, the Australian guitar sensation. He has also recorded with multiple Grammy winner and legendary producer Lloyd Maines.

In 2010, Loren made a guest appearance at The Chet Atkins Appreciation Society (CAAS) in Nashville with his pickin’ pal from New Zealand, Mark Mazengarb. His solo concerts include favorite songs from seven decades, as well as his originals all featuring exciting guitar work and memorable vocal stylings. For more information visit https://www.lorenbarrigar.com/ or view a video at https://youtu.be/8-lMloP8-Uw.

James Horan is a guitarist living in Jamesville, having become interested in the guitar at the age of 14. Like most guitarists at the time, he was self-taught when he started but later in life studied guitar with Gordon Moore, John Ferrara and Kenneth Meyer. He is now an active guitarist as a solo performer as well as a member of Great Lakes Guitar Society, Guitar League, Syracuse Friends of Chamber Board Member and Great Lakes Guitar Board Member. James also runs and supports a regular guitar series at the Skaneateles Library every month.

Oswego Music Hall shows start at 7:30 p.m. and doors open at 7 p.m. for all National Stage concerts. For a complete performance schedule and ticket information, visit the Oswego Music Hall website at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or stop at the river’s end bookstore, 19 W. Bridge St., Oswego.

The Oswego Music Hall’s winter/spring season continues with the Burns Sisters Band on Saturday, April 29. The season finale features Annie Sumi & Travis Knapp on Saturday, May 13.

Ticket prices for the National Stage range from $15 to $20 at the door. Admission is half-price for children aged 6 to 16 and free for those aged 5 and younger. Tickets can be purchased at any concert, online or at the river’s end bookstore in Oswego.

The Oswego Music Hall is located in the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake St., Oswego, and is wheelchair accessible. It is adjacent to Breitbeck Park and overlooks Lake Ontario and the Oswego Harbor. The atmosphere is intimate with candle-lit tables surrounding a small stage. Light refreshments will be available.

The Oswego Music Hall is a family-friendly, non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers from its inception over 40 years ago. Volunteers can earn admission to shows through various tasks, from running the sound board to making popcorn. Students can also earn credit for community service. To volunteer, email Volunteer Coordinator Michael Moss at [email protected].

The Oswego Music Hall pays close attention to federal, state and local COVID-19 guidelines to do what’s best for performers and patrons – being mindful of everyone’s safety and their enjoyment of the show. Masks are now strongly recommended and will be available at the door.

Should conditions warrant, precautions may revert back to stricter requirements without notice. Please check https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ for updated information.

For more information about the Oswego Music Hall, visit https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or email [email protected].

Oswego Music Hall concerts are made possible in part with funding by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the governor and New York Legislature. Other major supporters are the City of Oswego and Shineman Foundation.

