Habitat For Humanity Celebrates Accomplishment Of Newest ‘Family Partner’

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Habitat for Humanity (OCHFH), held a small reception to celebrate the accomplishment of their most recent Family Partner, Ashley Tunaley and her family.

Current board members and OCHFH Executive Director Sam Raponi celebrated Ashley, a single parent of two children, for her achievement of becoming a homeowner.

Ashley and her teenage son, Soren, volunteered their time to help renovate a house located in the City of Oswego they now call home, Raponi said.

“Ashley’s journey began with an interest and desire in becoming a homeowner, and reached out to OCHFH for guidance and support. Habitat provided Ashley with consistent, frequent contact to help prepare her to become a strong and self-reliant homeowner.

“Through OCHFH she was able to strengthen her financial obligations, invest sweat equity hours during the construction phase, and provide her family with the necessary community resources to ensure her personal goals would be achieved – and make the dream of homeownership a reality.

“Congratulations to the Tunaley family for not only building their home but strengthening our community through the Oswego County Habitat for Humanity homeownership program,” Raponi said.

OCHFH’s mission is to provide safe and affordable housing for families throughout Oswego County – but is only made possible when a family helps build or improve a better community and a better life for themselves. For more information on OCHFH, visit www.oswegohabitat.org, or call 315-297-3152.

