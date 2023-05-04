Habitat For Humanity Celebrates Accomplishment Of Newest ‘Family Partner’

May 4, 2023 ChirelloMarketing
Oswego County Habitat for Humanity (OCHFH), held a small reception to celebrate the accomplishment of their most recent Family Partner, Ashley Tunaley and her family. On hand were, from left: OCHFH board member Greg Kahler, Tunaley and daughter, Emerson, OCHFH board member Dean Wright, OCHFH board President Debra Geroux, OCHFH board Secretary Beverly Mulcahey, and OCHFH Executive Director Samuel Raponi. Photo courtesy of Chirello Marketing.

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Habitat for Humanity (OCHFH),  held a small reception to celebrate the accomplishment of their most recent Family Partner, Ashley Tunaley and her family.

Current board members and OCHFH Executive Director Sam Raponi celebrated Ashley, a single parent of two children, for her achievement of becoming a homeowner.

Ashley and her teenage son, Soren, volunteered their time to help renovate a house located in the City of Oswego they now call home, Raponi said.

“Ashley’s journey began with an interest and desire in becoming a homeowner, and reached out to OCHFH for guidance and support. Habitat provided Ashley with consistent, frequent contact to help prepare her to become a strong and self-reliant homeowner.

Oswego County Habitat for Humanity (OCHFH), held a small reception to celebrate the accomplishment of their most recent Family Partner, Ashley Tunaley, above, with daughter Emerson, and her family who recently became a homeowner in Oswego. Ashley, a single parent of two children, invested hours of sweat equity in her new home. For more information on OCHFH, visit www.oswegohabitat.org, or call 315-297-3152.

“Through OCHFH she was able to strengthen her financial obligations, invest sweat equity hours during the construction phase, and provide her family with the necessary community resources to ensure her personal goals would be achieved – and make the dream of homeownership a reality.

“Congratulations to the Tunaley family for not only building their home but strengthening our community through the Oswego County Habitat for Humanity homeownership program,” Raponi said.

OCHFH’s mission is to provide safe and affordable housing for families throughout Oswego County – but is only made possible when a family helps build or improve a better community and a better life for themselves. For more information on OCHFH, visit www.oswegohabitat.org, or call 315-297-3152.

Print this entry

About ChirelloMarketing 943 Articles
Located in the Key Bank Building, Fulton, Chirello Advertising offers full service advertising, public relations, and marketing expertise to a variety of industrial, professional, institutional and retail clients throughout Central New York. Established in 1996, the agency specializes in public relations planning, graphic design, web design and streaming web video, video production, market research, radio, television, online, and print advertising. Steve Chirello can be contacted at (315) 592-9778, [email protected] and www.chirello.com. Profiles of the agency are also on Facebook® and LinkedIn®.