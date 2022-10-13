Hannibal Christmas Bureau Carnival Set For Nov. 5

HANNIBAL, NY – In the Hannibal Central School District, a tradition of giving back and helping those in need has culminated in an annual fundraising extravaganza known as the Christmas Bureau Carnival.

This year, the fundraiser will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 5 in the Hannibal High School gymnasium. Volunteers and community members will unite for the fun-filled day with activities such as face painting, games, concessions and dozens of basket raffles. All proceeds from the event will go toward supporting HCSD families in need during the holiday season.

“We look forward to this event every year, and we love seeing our community come out to support one another,” said HCSD District Learning Lab Coordinator and Christmas Bureau committee member Amy Gombas. “This community always answers the call to help, and I couldn’t be prouder of this Warrior family.”

To donate a basket to the event, please email [email protected] or call 315.564.8130. Baskets may be delivered to the high school attendance office by Nov. 1.

“We would absolutely love any basket donations that people are willing to provide,” Gombas said. “The basket themes can be anything … we have had movie day baskets, homemade blankets, Christmas decorations, gift certificates, coffee lovers’ baskets, etc. People are very creative in coming up with themes for the baskets, and we are grateful for all donations.”

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...