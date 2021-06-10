Hannibal High School Announces Class Of 2021 Valedictorian, Salutatorian

HANNIBAL, NY – Hannibal High School has announced that Mason Garbus will be the valedictorian of the Class of 2021 and Lucas Mason will be the salutatorian.

Valedictorian Mason Garbus

Hannibal High School standout musician and three-sport athlete Mason Garbus recently added another feather in his cap with the distinction of class valedictorian.

The soft-spoken, humble senior who has received numerous accolades for his academic achievements and musical talents, was quick to credit his support system.

“I have had very encouraging and inspiring teachers, as well as parents (James Garbus and Heidi Rowe) who have always supported me in everything I have done,” Garbus said. “They have all shaped me as a person and helped me to realize what I am meant to do.”

The multitalented senior noted that he plans on taking his passion for music to the collegiate level at Syracuse University, where he will pursue a degree in music education. While there, he hopes to get involved in school activities like he did while at Hannibal. As a Warrior, he participated in cross-country, indoor track, outdoor track, band and choir. Garbus also was a member of Student Council, Key Club, SADD, National Honor Society and the Tri-M Music Honor Society.

Garbus said he is looking forward to the next chapter and noted he has fond memories of his time as a student in the Hannibal Central School District.

“This school is a small community where everybody knows each other,” he said. “The teachers can connect with students on a more personal level, and the sports teams and music ensembles I have participated in have been like families. This has provided me with a strong level of support, confidence in myself, and pride in my community.”

Salutatorian Lucas Mason

Hannibal High School senior Lucas Mason has dedicated himself to his studies throughout his academic career, earning the designation of salutatorian for the class of 2021.

Mason, a hardworking student with a love and a knack for science and math, will pursue an engineering degree at Clarkson University in the fall. While he is still considering his specific career options, he noted that chemical engineering piqued his interest.

“I am hardworking and curious,” Mason said, noting that chemical engineering would satisfy his curiosity and challenge him to develop solutions.

The soft-spoken senior participated in several clubs and activities during the past four years. He was a member of SADD, National Honor Society, OCAY League and Environment Club. In addition, he served as class treasurer and participated in cross-country all while maintaining a stellar academic record.

“I attribute my success to hard work, dedication and good parental support,” Mason said, whose parents (Bill and Lisa Mason) have served as teachers in the Hannibal Central School District.

With a natural curiosity and sense of wonder, Mason took some time to reflect on his years in Hannibal and looked ahead to the future.

“This school district helped me learn things I would have never learned if it weren’t for school,” Mason said. “I’m looking forward to what’s next.”

