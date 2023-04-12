Hannibal HS Drama Club Delights Audiences In “Clue: On Stage”

HANNIBAL – A classic murder mystery came to the Lockwood Auditorium on March 24 and 25, as the Hannibal High School’s Purple Gallery presented its spring production of “Clue: On Stage.”

Adapted from the screenplay by Johnathan Lynn and written by Sandy Rustin, the tale begins at a remote mansion where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Wadsworth – the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up.

The student performers kept the audience in stitches while audience members tried to figure out who committed the crime, where they did it, and with what.

“I’m so proud of our students for their tremendous work putting together this classic whodunit comedy that’s been around for generations,” said Hannibal High School music teacher and play director Cynsy Plant. “They put in a lot of hours behind the scenes during rehearsals, and it showed when they took the stage.”

