Hannibal PE Teacher Oaks Earns Regional Honors

HANNIBAL – In only her seventh year in the Hannibal Central School District, physical education teacher Kat Oaks is already earning regional recognition for her commitment to her students and her career.

Oaks, a PE teacher at Dennis M. Kenney Middle School, was named Secondary Physical Education Teacher of the Year for the central north zone which encompasses Hannibal schools and dozens of others throughout the region. On April 21, she joined PE teachers from the area during an awards ceremony at Vernon Downs Conference Center.

“It is such an honor to earn this recognition,” Oaks said. “I love being a Hannibal Warrior, I love this community, and I love my job. This is just the icing on the cake.”

In addition to her role as PE teacher, Oaks is also actively involved in the district’s athletic programs as a coach. She has coached varsity track, varsity volleyball and modified volleyball.

“I truly enjoy being involved as a teacher and a coach in this school district,” Oaks said. “It is so rewarding to work with such incredible students, fantastic colleagues and a supportive administration. I’m so grateful.”

