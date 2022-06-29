HANNIBAL, NY – After learning about complex STEM subjects in the classroom, Dennis M. Kenney fifth- and sixth-graders recently put that knowledge into practice during the Hovercraft Project.

The unique lesson provided students with an opportunity to develop their teamwork, leadership and communication skills while also bringing complex academic subjects to the forefront. Students utilized their science, math, technology and engineering knowledge to measure and cut materials to build blower-powered hovercrafts. Once assembled, teams created hypotheses and tested out the hovercrafts using different variables to achieve the best results.

“This project really drives home the importance of teamwork, critical thinking and problem-solving,” said DMK Principal Shawn Morgan. “The students were able to apply these skills, along with the knowledge they acquired in the classroom, to build the hovercrafts. They not only learned a lot, but they had a great time as well.”

The Hovercraft Project was brought to the HCSD in partnership with the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation’s Arts-in-Education program.

