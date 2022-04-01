AUBURN, NY – A statewide theatre organization has recognized Cayuga Community College’s student theatre ensemble for its comedic spring performances of “Radio Ridiculous.”

The Theatre Association of New York State (TANYS) applauded Cayuga’s Harlequin Productions for its spring show of “Radio Ridiculous,” which is a spoof of 20th Century radio programs. The final spring performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 1, and Saturday, April 2, at the Irene A. Bisgrove Theatre on the College’s Auburn Campus.

Harlequin Productions Director Bob Frame thanked TANYS for recognizing the efforts of the cast and crew, and noted that the unique acting style demanded in the script presented challenges for the cast.

“Our students and other contributors spend extensive time rehearsing and designing the sets to make our performances as successful as possible, so to receive this recognition from TANYS is always welcome,” said Frame. “This show in particular is a throwback to another era and demanded our students learn new acting techniques, so the entire cast receiving an award is particularly special.”

The cast received a Meritorious Achievement in Ensemble Acting award, with Seth Kennedy earning an individual award for Meritorious Achievement in Acting. Terri Fox received an award for Meritorious Achievement in Property Design, and Frame received an Excellence in Directing award.

Cayuga students in the cast are Laurel Elliot, Tessa Higgins, Robert Preza, Allison Smith, Kyleigh Walton, and Grace Wiseman, and student Alyssa Cheeley is the stage manager. Several guest actors also appear in the show.

“Radio Ridiculous” is designed around three separate storylines, including takeoffs of the Marx Brothers, “A Tale of Two Cities,” and “Les Miserables.” Another part of the performance includes a comedic murder-mystery entitled “Sorry, You’ve Got My Wrong Number.”

Tickets for the remaining performances are available for purchase at the door, with a reduced fee for students. For more information about Harlequin Productions, visit https://www.cayuga-cc.edu/students/student-life/harlequin/.

