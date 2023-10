HASTINGS, NY – The Hastings Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting a public meeting March 8 at 7 p.m.

The meeting will be held at 1994 us route 11. Hastings NY 10376 on the issue of financing of a Toyne fire apparatus in the amount of $621,538.53. Any persons interested may be heard in person.

