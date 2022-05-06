HANNIBAL, NY – After a two-year hiatus, Fairley Elementary School’s annual Healthy Family Night will return this month with a full slate of activities and vendors.

This year’s event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. May 26 at Fairley and is expected to be the best yet, according to organizers. There will be more than a dozen community agencies and organizations available to provide resources.

Additionally, there will be prize giveaways, snacks, a book fair and other activities.

“We are so excited to be bringing back Healthy Family Night for 2022,” said Fairley psychologist Brittany Meier, who helps coordinate the event. “This is a great event for the entire family, with plenty of activities and resources for all ages. We are looking forward to seeing everyone May 26.”

For more information about Healthy Family Night or to donate a prize, please contact Meier at [email protected] or Maggie Olon at [email protected].

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...