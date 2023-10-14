History Lecture Series Highlights Weather and Impact on Navigation Oct. 25

OSWEGO COUNTY- The H. Lee White Maritime Museum welcomes SUNY Oswego Professor Natalia Lewandowska to present “The Impact of Weather Forecasts on Navigation: on Earth and Beyond” as the fourth installment of its History Lecture Series. The event takes place on Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 6:30 p.m. at the museum, located at 1 W. First St. Pier, Oswego.

Weather is a phenomenon that has been studied for centuries, and its predictions are important for daily routines and affect various aspects of life. Dr. Lewandowska’s presentation discusses how the first weather predictions were made and how weather monitoring techniques were established and used for navigation on Earth and beyond.

Dr. Lewandowska is an assistant professor in the physics department at SUNY Oswego and serves as director of the Shineman Planetarium. Her research focuses on highly magnetized and quickly rotating neutron stars, known as pulsars. As an observational astronomer, she uses data taken with various telescopes – both ground and space-based – and is a member of the NANOGrav and the NICER Collaboration working with the radio, X-ray and gamma-ray data of pulsars.

Her passion for educational outreach led to her becoming the project director for the Pulsar Science Collaborative (PSC), which is an educational outreach project providing middle and high school students the opportunity to gain research experience using data taken from the Green Bank Telescope.

This lecture is free and open to the public thanks to generous support from Brookfield Renewable Energy. Donations are welcome.

The H. Lee White Maritime Museum and Treasure Chest Gift Shop are open daily from 1 to 5 p.m. For more information about this event or other museum activities, call 315-342-0480 or visit https://hlwmm.org/.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...