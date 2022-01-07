FULTON – Thanks to the generous efforts of Inferno Elite Athletix, the holiday season was a little brighter for residents in Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Mental Health Transitional Living program.

“Each year we do something special at Christmas time to benefit a local charity or organization,” said Inferno Elite Athletix owner said Mindi Jo Baker. “When we discovered OCO’s Mental Health Transitional Living program we thought that would be a perfect choice. Members from all our seven cheer teams; Tiny Sparklers, Lil’ Hot Shots, Black Smoke, Wildfire, Xplosions, Blaze and Sparks, along with their family members and our instructors collected dozens of gifts for individuals in the program.”

OCO’s Mental health Transitional Living program serves adults 18 and over with a mental health diagnosis.

“We provide residential and psychiatric rehab services in the most independent setting possible be it a supervised residence or an apartment setting,” said OCO Mental Health Coordinator Ewelina Seymour. “We work closely with the residents to help them gain independent living skills so they may become productive members of the community.”

Located at 9 Silk Road in Fulton, Inferno Elite Athletix offers competitive and exhibition cheer and tumbling programs for boys and girls ages 3 to 18 with limited, semi and full travel teams available. For more information on Inferno Elite Athletix visit www.infernoeliteathletix.com.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...