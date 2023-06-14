Ingersoll, LaParr Take Top Honors At MACS Block M Awards For 2023

MEXICO, NY – Top scholar-athletes for the Mexico Tigers were honored during the annual Block M Awards, held in the Mexico High School auditorium to celebrate each team’s successes, most valuable players and to present special awards.
MACS had a number of student-athletes reach the state qualifier and state level, with one girls wrestler, Renee Kinikin, winning a State Championship. A number of teams also qualified for the Section III playoffs and nearly every team earned academic honors for hard work in the classroom.
“I would like to challenge each of you as you go forward to next year and beyond in your life to not be afraid to take the shot at the game of life,” said Mexico Athletic Director Andy Gates. “Chase down your dreams as you move forward and remember that there will be minor failures amongst your life’s journey. In those moments it is important to be resilient and keep taking that game-winning shot.”
This year’s banquet was held Wednesday, June 7 in Mexico High School’s Avery Skinner Auditorium.
Coaches and special guests then took to the podium and gave out scholarships, awards and recognition to more than three dozen student-athletes. Each coach took time to talk about their team’s successes both on and off the field, and the qualities and traits of their MVPs.
The Lawrence Sparky Rector Athletes of the Year Award, given out last to the most outstanding athletes during the school year, went to Anyssia Ingersoll and Jackson LaParr.
A full list of honorees is below:
MACS Block M Banquet
June 7, 2023
Lawrence “Sparky” Rector Athletes of the Year:
Anyssia Ingersoll and Jackson LaParr
Janice Clark Memorial Award
Grace O’Gorman and Alexa von Holtz
Linda Beyer-Shoults Memorial Scholarship:
Adria Ariola
Jared R.K. Gates Scholarship Award
Renee Kinikin
Edward Albright Memorial Scholarship
Adria Ariola and Lilly Duschen
Brian Ariola Award
Aiden Bartlett
Charles Giovo II Award
Adria Ariola and Andrew Harriger
Wally Sutliff Memorial Award:
Gabriel Fox and Renee Kinikin
Charles Giovo Sportsmanship Award:
Jacob Gates and Ella McCoy
Cross Country MVPs
Logan Fitzgerald and Aubrey Herrington
Football MVPs:
Dawson Cory and Hunter Lasinski
Boys Soccer MVPs:
Brennen McQuown and Jacob Poissant
Girls Soccer MVPs:
Adria Ariola and Grace O’Gorman
Fall Cheerleading MVP:
Brianna Coe and Alyssa Webster
Girls Swimming and Diving MVPs:
Chelsea Hitzschke (Diving) and Alexa von Holtz (Swimming)
Girls Tennis MVP:
Juiana Smith
Boys Golf MVP:
Hunter Hall
Girls Volleyball MVP:
Anyssia Ingersoll
Girls Basketball MVP:
Anyssia Ingersoll
Boys Basketball MVP:
Jackson LaParr
Winter Cheerleading MVP:
Harley Potter
Boys Swimming and Diving MVPs:
Andrew Harriger (Diving) and William Mills (Swimming)
Indoor Track and Field MVPs:
Aiden Barriger, Ethan Becker, Morgan Bechtel and Madison Poissant
Boys Wrestling MVP:
Kyren Stock
Girls Wrestling MVP:
Renee Kinikin
Baseball MVP:
Brayden Mack and Carter Robert
Softball MVPs:
Hailey Comstock and Kylee Urquhart
Boys Tennis MVP:
Owen Marsden
Outdoor Track and Field MVPs:
Adria Ariola, Grace O’Gorman, Everett Bryant and Jackson LaParr
Lacrosse MVP:
Anyssia Ingersoll
Weight Training MVP:
Nico Murabito