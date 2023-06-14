Ingersoll, LaParr Take Top Honors At MACS Block M Awards For 2023

MEXICO, NY – Top scholar-athletes for the Mexico Tigers were honored during the annual Block M Awards, held in the Mexico High School auditorium to celebrate each team’s successes, most valuable players and to present special awards.

MACS had a number of student-athletes reach the state qualifier and state level, with one girls wrestler, Renee Kinikin, winning a State Championship. A number of teams also qualified for the Section III playoffs and nearly every team earned academic honors for hard work in the classroom.

“I would like to challenge each of you as you go forward to next year and beyond in your life to not be afraid to take the shot at the game of life,” said Mexico Athletic Director Andy Gates. “Chase down your dreams as you move forward and remember that there will be minor failures amongst your life’s journey. In those moments it is important to be resilient and keep taking that game-winning shot.”

This year’s banquet was held Wednesday, June 7 in Mexico High School’s Avery Skinner Auditorium.

Coaches and special guests then took to the podium and gave out scholarships, awards and recognition to more than three dozen student-athletes. Each coach took time to talk about their team’s successes both on and off the field, and the qualities and traits of their MVPs.

The Lawrence Sparky Rector Athletes of the Year Award, given out last to the most outstanding athletes during the school year, went to Anyssia Ingersoll and Jackson LaParr.

A full list of honorees is below:

MACS Block M Banquet

June 7, 2023

Lawrence “Sparky” Rector Athletes of the Year:

Anyssia Ingersoll and Jackson LaParr

Janice Clark Memorial Award

Grace O’Gorman and Alexa von Holtz

Linda Beyer-Shoults Memorial Scholarship:

Adria Ariola

Jared R.K. Gates Scholarship Award

Renee Kinikin

Edward Albright Memorial Scholarship

Adria Ariola and Lilly Duschen

Brian Ariola Award

Aiden Bartlett

Charles Giovo II Award

Adria Ariola and Andrew Harriger

Wally Sutliff Memorial Award:

Gabriel Fox and Renee Kinikin

Charles Giovo Sportsmanship Award:

Jacob Gates and Ella McCoy

Cross Country MVPs

Logan Fitzgerald and Aubrey Herrington

Football MVPs:

Dawson Cory and Hunter Lasinski

Boys Soccer MVPs:

Brennen McQuown and Jacob Poissant

Girls Soccer MVPs:

Adria Ariola and Grace O’Gorman

Fall Cheerleading MVP:

Brianna Coe and Alyssa Webster

Girls Swimming and Diving MVPs:

Chelsea Hitzschke (Diving) and Alexa von Holtz (Swimming)

Girls Tennis MVP:

Juiana Smith

Boys Golf MVP:

Hunter Hall

Girls Volleyball MVP:

Anyssia Ingersoll

Girls Basketball MVP:

Anyssia Ingersoll

Boys Basketball MVP:

Jackson LaParr

Winter Cheerleading MVP:

Harley Potter

Boys Swimming and Diving MVPs:

Andrew Harriger (Diving) and William Mills (Swimming)

Indoor Track and Field MVPs:

Aiden Barriger, Ethan Becker, Morgan Bechtel and Madison Poissant

Boys Wrestling MVP:

Kyren Stock

Girls Wrestling MVP:

Renee Kinikin

Baseball MVP:

Brayden Mack and Carter Robert

Softball MVPs:

Hailey Comstock and Kylee Urquhart

Boys Tennis MVP:

Owen Marsden

Outdoor Track and Field MVPs:

Adria Ariola, Grace O’Gorman, Everett Bryant and Jackson LaParr

Lacrosse MVP:

Anyssia Ingersoll

Weight Training MVP:

Nico Murabito

