The United Way of Greater Oswego County, (UWGOC), a partner of The Literacy Coalition of Oswego County (LCOC), was recently awarded a $6,000 grant from the International Paper Foundation for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program, which is offered through LCOC.

Paul Gugel, LCOC president, said that the Imagination Library is a book gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth until their fifth birthday, regardless of the family’s income. Every school district in Oswego County participates in the program. “Working with Patrick Dewine, UWGOC Executive Director, we are extremely grateful to have received the support from the International Paper Foundation has generously provided for this important early literacy program.”

“We are happy to help purchase books for the Imagination Library,” said Dr. Alissa Cambell Shaw, executive director, International Paper Foundation, in their grant award letter. “We extend our best wishes to you for continued success and look forward to hearing about your accomplishments during the year. It is a pleasure to be among your supporters.”

LCOC members Patrick Dewine, executive director, United Way of Greater Oswego County; and Mike Egan, past LCOC president, launched the program in November 2018. Since then, 3,500 children have been registered with Imagination Library. As of March 31, 2021, 2,681 children were active in the program, and 671 children have “graduated” from the program.

The Literacy Coalition of Oswego County is a coalition of local organizations and individuals dedicated to improving literacy in our county. The LCOC works to address the literacy needs of people of all ages, the areas they cover include basic literacy, workforce literacy, computer literacy, health literacy, and financial literacy. “The Literacy Coalition of Oswego County is dedicated to supporting and expanding literacy services so that people can work, our economy can grow, families can thrive, and our community can prosper,” Gugel said.

For more information about The Literacy Coalition of Oswego County, visit www.oswegocounty.com and click on the “Government” and then ”Administration” tabs for their website, or find them on Facebook. Visit imaginationlibrary.com for more information and to register a child so they can experience the excitement of receiving a new book delivered just to them each month!

