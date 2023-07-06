Ithaca Girl Scouts Build Community Book Barn At Camp Comstock

ITHACA, NY– Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways (GSNYPENN) Troop 41350 of Ithaca recently completed badge-work for their Girl Scouts Outdoor Journey by building a community “Book Barn.” The project is installed and available for community use at the council’s Camp Comstock property located at 1419 Taughannock Blvd.

Brooke, Genevieve, Lilie and Madison – seventh graders during the 2022-23 school year in the Newfield and Spencer-Van Etten districts — worked on the year-long project. With the help of their families, the girls gained new skills in project design, carpentry and building, and community outreach to help fill the barn with books. They invite Ithaca residents to stop by and see the work they did and to take a free book to read and pass along to friends and family.

