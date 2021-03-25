PHOENIX, NY – The COVID pandemic has altered many aspects of daily life, but members of the John C. Birdlebough High School Drama Club are not letting it stop them from putting on a memorable musical performance this year.

Students have begun rehearsals for a four-show run of “Into the Woods,” a musical that weaves together plots of various Brothers Grimm fairy tales. Throughout the show, well-known characters like Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, the Big Bad Wolf, Rapunzel and other storybook favorites encounter one another on a unique journey.

“It’s a really fun show and we think the audience will love it,” said JCB senior Lily Roberts, who plays the Witch. “We’re so excited to be able to perform, especially with all that has happened in the past year. Things will be a bit different because of the masks and distancing, but it’s going to be a great show.”

In addition to a fun plot, great costumes, top-notch choreography and a stellar cast and crew, the musical will incorporate a set and special lighting effects that will bring the “wow factor,” noted JCB music teacher and director Brian Logee.

“Since fairy tales come from books, our premise for the set design is going to be all about paper,” Logee said. “We’re going to use a stylized set … everything in the set is going to look like it’s made of paper. We will tie in the set design with our new state-of-the-art lighting in the auditorium and four moving lights like you see on Broadway. It’s going to be really neat to see it come together.”

The musical will be performed at 4 p.m. May 20; 7:30 p.m. May 21; and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. May 22. Under current regulations, 100 people may attend the show in-person, as long as they can provide either provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID result dated the week of the show.

Temperatures will be taken at the door.

Updates will be provided as information becomes available at phoenixcsd.org/musical.

Tickets for “Into the Woods” may be purchased at [email protected] or by contacting Lisa Spereno at [email protected]. Presale tickets for families of performers will go on sale from April 5-19 before opening up for the public April 19.

