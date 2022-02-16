JCB Drama Club To Present ‘Curtains, School Edition’

PHOENIX, NY – As live shows continue to take the stage across the world, students at John C. Birdlebough High School are ready to return to that sense of normalcy with their upcoming musical, “Curtains, School Edition.”

The comedy, adapted for school audiences, will be performed at 4 p.m. March 10 in the JCB auditorium. Additional shows will take place March 11 (7:30 p.m.) and March 12 (2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.)

According to the show’s producer, Lisa Spereno, the audience will be in for a treat and plenty of laughs as the JCB Drama Club takes the stage. The show, she said, is a murder mystery/comedy/whodunit set in 1959 at Boston’s Colonial Theatre that will certainly keep the audience on its toes.

“’Curtains, School Edition’ has a bit of everything to keep folks entertained throughout the performance,” Spereno said. “The audience will enjoy following the characters as they work to prove their innocence in the death of the show’s leading lady on opening night. The show is packed with amazing tunes and a witty, charming script filled with delightful characters. We’re looking forward to presenting this incredible show.”

This year’s cast includes Noah Bushnoe, Adrianna Breckheimer, Caedance Myer, Jonah Hawthorne, Sheriden Southworth, Stephen Beal, Riley McFall, Alex Bell, Julia Kazmark, Chase McElyea, Liza Grethel, Allenmichael Borasky, Clarence Bullis, Charity Frantz, Riley Huntley, Nate Quaco, Landon Guertin, Marissa Bower, Grace Calkins, Sadie Grethel, Becca Peterson, Grace Landis, Gabby Ezman, Kaylee Mason, Gabi Frantz, Hannah McArthur and Camryn Miller.

The stage crew is comprised of Marra DiGiovanni, Abigail Felix, Jared Charleston, Ben Hess, Connor Borst, Regan Southworth, Sabrina Haynes, Lizzie Bullis, Jeremy Bingham, Maggie Lapine, Mary Crandall, Savannah Felix, Jayden Rawsen, Conner Calkins, Mackenzie Chetney, Dominic Germain and Michael Young.

The music will be provided by a full pit crew made up of Savannah Felix, Sophie Delahunt, Caitlin Dean, Eden Grethel, Sarah Pirrello, Alex Guiliano, Sarah Andrews, Kiel Clark, Madalyn Carter, Gabrielle Dates, Hannah Brooker, Micayla MacDougall, Drew Rebecchi, Virginia Bednarski, Mackenzie Brokhoff-Farmer, Ace Dean, Dylan Dukat, Margaret Strehle, Cameron Huntley, Eero Clounch, Nathan Gaylord, Mark Storrings, Sean Miller, Matthew Petty, Jason Bell, Grayson Trinca, John Bird and Lisa Jackson.

For show tickets, visit www.showtix4u.com/event-details/60302 or email [email protected] to make other arrangements. Tickets may also be purchased at the door if the show hasn’t been sold out. Adult tickets are $10, while students and senior citizen tickets cost $7.

