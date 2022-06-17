JCB Student-Athletes Earn Recognition, Scholarships

PHOENIX, NY – With stellar high school athletic careers officially in the books, the Phoenix Sports Booster Club recently honored John C. Birdlebough High School’s senior athletes during a year-end ceremony.

The annual event provided an opportunity for senior athletes and their families to gather in the high school auditorium to reflect on the various individual and team athletic accomplishments. Each athlete received a framed varsity letter, with some earning scholarships, plaques and additional awards.

“The last two-and-a-half years have been difficult, to say the least,” said John Jeffries, director of Health, Physical Education and Athletics. “You have found a way to overcome adversity and have some great seasons. As you graduate, do not forget what you have learned, both on and off the playing field. Be a leader … Be a responsible citizen and a good representation of all those who have invested their time to prepare you for this point in your life. Congratulations on everything you have accomplished.”

Following opening remarks, the following awards were presented: Parent of the Year (Denise Wolniak); Pete Zollo “Mr. Baseball” Award (Mathew Bernard); Don and Marcia DenBleyker Awards (Jacob Neupert and Kaitlyn Chesbro); Judi and Doug Graham Awards (Sarah Ashby and Johnathan Dion); “Doc” Jones Award (Sean Stevens); Ronald P. Woodruff Outstanding Senior Athlete Award (Alexandra Hopps and Brendan Champion); Section III Scholar Athletes (Isaiah Gordon and Ella Tangorra); Coach of the Year (Keith Walberger).

