PHOENIX, NY – Ten John C. Birdlebough High School students were recently lauded for their volunteer efforts during this year’s Presidential Youth Service Awards ceremony.

The event, held at the Phoenix Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5540, recognizes students who have dedicated their time to serve the community through a variety of actions. Honorees volunteered with community cleanup efforts, rang the bell for the Salvation Army, worked in soup kitchens and helped the elderly in local nursing homes.

“I applaud you for your efforts and commitment to your school and community,” said Phoenix Central School District Superintendent Christopher Byrne. “I am honored to be sharing this evening with you.”

In addition to the school district officials on hand to celebrate the honorees, local dignitaries and government officials were also in attendance to commend the award recipients. Each speaker offered their praise and congratulations to the honorees as they recognized the challenges and the resilience of the students.

“Remember how far you’ve come and how much you’ve overcome,” said town of Schroeppel Supervisor Cary Redhead. “We are all very proud of you!”

Following remarks, each honoree was recognized with a certificate of commendation. Silver awards (300+ hours of service) were presented to Dominic Germain, Larissa MacDonald and Ella Tangorra. Gold awards, representing 500 or more hours of volunteerism, were presented to Sarah Ashby, Jeffrey Horner and Hannah McArthur. Gold Medallion recognition went to Grace Calkins and Johnathan Dion for 1,000 or more hours of service.

In addition to the silver, gold and gold medallion distinctions, two students, Mathew Bernard and Kelsey Redhead, were selected as Youth of the Year Award recipients for their exemplary service and commitment to the Phoenix community.

“Your lights shine bright through your positive personalities, through your positive leadership and through your dedication to service,” JCB Principal Thomas Bailer said. “Your volunteer hours, accomplishments, ongoing community involvement and exemplary service work ethic are examples of raising the bar high … I applaud you and encourage your continued path of success.”

