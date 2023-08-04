Join Oswego Public Library’s Summer Reading Challenge

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego Public Library’s summer reading program is well underway, offering readers a wide assortment of programs, activities and prizes.

One of the exciting aspects of this year’s program is the community reading challenge which encourages participants to collectively read a total of 200,000 minutes this summer. It goes with the theme of the summer reading program, “All Together Now,” focusing on community, friendship and kindness.

Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow will reveal the results of the challenge at the program’s finale on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 1 to 3 p.m. The mayor will drop a watermelon off a fire truck in celebration of the smashing success of the reading challenge. The more minutes that people read, the more watermelons will be dropped – up to four watermelons.

Summer reading participants can also enjoy weekly programs and activities, such as:

Saturday, Aug. 5 at 10 a.m.: Art with Jessica J: Children and their families work together to create a multimedia mural titled “All Together Now,” led by art teacher Jessica J. The mural will be displayed at the library as well as at Jessica’s fall art show.

Children can track their reading using punch cards from the library or online at https://oswegolibny10.readsquared.com/. Each book read gives readers an entry to win a prize at the end of the program. Summer reading prizes include passes to the Children’s Museum of Oswego, an American Girl Doll, Legos, toys and more.

For more information about the Oswego Public Library, call 315-341-5867 or visit https://oswegopubliclibrary.org/.

