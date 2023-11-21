Karasek Hosts Food Pantry Donation Bin At Fulton Sav A Lot Supermarket

OSWEGO COUNTY – For the fifth straight year, Oswego County Legislator James Karasak is hosting a food donation bin now through Christmas, in cooperation with Sav A Lot supermarket, 364 W. First St., with all donations going to Catholic Charities of Oswego County’s (CCOC) food pantry.

“We are extremely grateful to Jim and his wife, Pat, for hosting this promotion, and to Jim Mirabito, owner of Sav A Lot, for his support,” said Mary-Margaret Pekow, CCOC executive director. “Jim even encourages his cashiers to ask customers to consider grabbing an extra item for the bin during checkout.”

Karasek, who has served as a legislator for 16 years, and his wife kick-off the donation campaign by personally shopping at Sav A Lot and adding items to the bin, located at the front of the store. “Jim and Pat’s personal investment in items for our pantry helps gather momentum for the donations and really helps out our pantry during the busiest time of the year,” Pekow said.

For more information on supporting CCOC, contact Catholic Charities of Oswego County at 315-598-3980, or visit https://ccoswego.com and find them on Facebook.

