Killian Rowlee Makes Curry College Spring 2023 Dean’s List

MILTON, MA – Curry College congratulates Killian Rowlee of Fulton, NY who was named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List.

About Curry College

Curry College, founded in Boston in 1879, is a private, co-educational, liberal arts-based institution located on 131 acres in Milton, Massachusetts. The College extends its educational programs to a continuing education branch campus in Plymouth. The College offers 25 undergraduate majors in specialized and liberal arts programs, as well as graduate degrees in accounting, business, education, criminal justice, and nursing to a combined enrollment of nearly 2,050 students. The student body consists of 1,830 traditional students and nearly 220 continuing education and graduate students. The College offers a wide array of co-curricular activities ranging from 16 NCAA Division III athletic teams to an outstanding theatre and visual arts program. Visit us on the web at www.curry.edu.

