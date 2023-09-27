Kinney Drugs To Celebrate 120th Birthday In All Stores

Saturday, September 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Gouverneur, NY – Kinney Drugs, a 100% employee-owned community pharmacy chain in New York and Vermont, invites members of the public to attend its 120th Birthday Celebration on September 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in all locations.

CELEBRATION WILL INCLUDE:

FREE birthday treats – 12 p.m. until gone.

First 120 customers receive a FREE 16.9 oz bottle of Kinney water.

Special $5 off $20 birthday coupon – expires at 2 p.m.

“We invite everyone to come celebrate our big day with us. I think our founder, Burt Kinney, would be so proud that his legacy of caring is still going strong. We hope to be here for our communities for another 120 years,” said John Marraffa, R.Ph., President.

