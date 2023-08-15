Kinney Drugs Will Administer RSV Vaccine For Adults Over Age 60

Gouverneur, N.Y. – Kinney Drugs pharmacists will soon be able to provide RSV vaccines to adults 60 years and older in Vermont and New York State. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is a common respiratory virus that typically causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Infants and older adults are at increased risk for serious illness and complications from RSV.

As seniors prepare for the fall season when respiratory viruses typically spread, they should receive a flu vaccine, updated Covid-19 vaccine, and RSV vaccine. Kinney Drugs also has high-dose flu vaccines for those 65 and older.

“Pharmacists are well positioned to administer RSV vaccines and help achieve higher vaccination rates by offering accessible and convenient immunizations at our pharmacies,” said John Marraffa, R.Ph., President. “Kinney Drugs is glad to be able to add RSV vaccines and updated COVID-19 vaccines to the list of vaccinations we are able to offer to our customers.”

RSV vaccine appointments will be available beginning in September. Visit KinneyDrugs.com to sign up for health and wellness notifications, including RSV vaccine updates.

About Kinney Drugs: Founded in Gouverneur, NY in 1903, today the independent, employee-owned company operates 96 stores in New York and Vermont. Kinney Drugs is part of the KPH Healthcare Services family of companies, a national provider of pharmaceutical and healthcare services with complementary businesses in both the retail and commercial segments of the industry. KPH is comprised of eight divisions: (1) Kinney Drugs, a chain of full-service drug stores located throughout New York and Vermont; (2) Health Direct Institutional Pharmacy Services, which serves long- term care and alternative care needs; (3) ProAct, Inc., a pharmacy benefit management company with sales offices throughout the country and a mail-order pharmacy; (4) Noble Health Services, a specialty pharmacy that dispenses medications used to treat complex and chronic diseases; (5) KinnectTM, an on-site clinical care pharmacy; (6) Aristacare, an infusion therapy pharmacy; (7) HomeLife specialized nursing support for in-home infusion services; and (8) Kinney Homecare, a durable medical equipment company. KPH Healthcare Services is an employee-owned company with approximately 4,500 employees that provides the highest quality pharmacy and healthcare services. Every aspect of KPH’s business is guided by the values of excellence, moral responsibility, and community spirit. Learn more at www.kinneydrugs.com.

