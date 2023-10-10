Lake Ontario Named One Of The ‘Most Picturesque Landscapes In America’

OSWEGO COUNTY – Great Lake Ontario is one of the “Most Picturesque Landscapes in America” according to Storyboards, a Maryland-based company that specializes in creating wall art from photographs. The company used Instagram data to analyze the number of hashtags for various landscapes across the country and determine which locations are the most photographed.

Not surprising to communities along the Great Lakes, four of their lakes were named to the top 10 list, which includes three other lakes, two beaches and one desert. Storyboards co-founder Gaven Glick commented that “it’s interesting to see that seven of the top 10 landscapes are all lakes, suggesting that Americans favor this type of landscape over any other.”

Lake Ontario earned its fifth-place ranking on the list with 1,007,124 hashtags on Instagram.

“Residents and visitors alike flock to Lake Ontario to enjoy its pristine waters,” said Daniel Breitweg, deputy director of the Oswego County Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning. “The lake is renowned as a world-class fishery, and it hosts a variety of other recreational opportunities such as diving, paddling and boating. Family-friendly attractions and events make full use of the waterfront and a number of nationally prominent heritage sites are located nearby.”

The list detailed Lake Ontario’s 712 miles of shoreline, nearly 2,000 islands and numerous parks and trails offering scenic views of the water. The region surrounding the lake is also home to museums and historic sites that tell the story of the area’s rich history, as well as a growing number of farm-to-table eateries and wineries, craft breweries and distilleries that offer tastings and tours to promote a diverse agritourism market. Colorful events make a splash along the waterfront, including Oswego’s Harborfest which features the famous Grucci Brothers’ thrilling fireworks display!

The smallest of the Great Lakes, Lake Ontario is the only one that doesn’t border Michigan. Instead, the lake faces New York along its southeastern border and Canada along its northwestern border.

Other Great Lakes on the list are (2) Lake Michigan with 2,788,904 Instagram hashtags; (4) Lake Superior with 1,157,663; and (8) Lake Huron with 560,434 hashtags on Instagram. Storyboard’s list also includes (1) Lake Tahoe with 2,986,225 hashtags; (3) Clearwater Beach with 1,298,877; (6) Waikiki Beach with 969,640; (7) Lake Norman with 640,978; (9) Lake Powell with 456,329; and (10) Mojave Desert with 429,066 Instagram hashtags.

The timely announcement of Storyboard’s recognition comes as communities along the southeastern shore of the company’s fifth place pick await news from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries (ONMS) about their corner of Lake Ontario.

Wayne, Cayuga, Oswego and Jefferson counties and the city of Oswego joined forces in 2017 to apply for designation of the proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary based on the cultural and historic significance of its waters.

Now at the end stage of the process, designation of the 1,724-square mile boundary is expected in 2024 when it would become the third such sanctuary on the Great Lakes and the 16th overall in the United States.

For more information about the proposed Lake Ontario Marine Sanctuary, visit https://sanctuaries.noaa.gov/lake-ontario/.

