Laura Lamb Of Oswego Published Research Article Recognized By IMA

SCRANTON, PA – Laura Lamb of Oswego was among The University of Scranton’s doctoral program students and graduates whose published research article was recognized by the Institute of Management Accountants’ (IMA). The research articles, three in all written with Douglas M. Boyle, DBA, chair of the Accounting Department and director of the Ph.D. in Accounting program at Scranton, were awarded a prestigious Lybrand Silver Medal and two Certificates of Merit.

Articles selected for recognition in the Lybrand Competition are drawn from all manuscripts published from May 2022 through April 2023 in the Institute of Management Accountants’ (IMA) Strategic Finance and Management Accounting Quarterly journals, both of which are rated among the top five refereed practitioner journals.

The article “SEC Targets Earnings Management through New EPS Initiative” by Laura B. Lamb, Ph.D., Jessie K. Wright, Ph.D., Stasia H. Morlino, Ph.D., and Dr. Boyle, won a Certificate of Merit. The article was published in <i>Strategic Finance</i> in May 2022. Dr. Lamb, Oswego, New York, earned her Ph.D. from The University of Scranton in 2023. She received the Doctor of Philosophy in Accounting Outstanding Student Award at commencement. Dr. Wright, Poland, Ohio, and Dr. Morlino, Moorestown, New Jersey, also earned their Ph.D. degrees from Scranton in 2023.</html>

Three of Scranton’s doctoral students have previously won Lybrand medals. Ronald Douglas Parker, DBA ’21, won the 2021 Lybrand Silver Medal, and Daniel J. Gaydon, DBA ’21, and Marcus Burke, DBA ’21, won 2020 Lybrand Silver and Bronze medals, respectively. In addition, Patrick O’Brian, DBA ’21, received a 2020 Lybrand certificate of merit and Amanda Marcy, ’10, G’11, DBA ’21, assistant professor of accounting at Scranton, received the inaugural IMA Curt Verschoor Ethics Feature of the Year award in 2020 and she won the award a second time in 2021 with Dr. Parker.

Scranton’s accounting faculty have been awarded more Lybrand Medals in the past decade than any other institution in the nation, having won a total eight Lybrand medals, including two gold medals, four silver medals and two bronze medals, as well as ten certificates of merit. They have also been ranked No. 4 in the world for publishing productivity in accounting education in 2020 and No. 5 in 2021 by Brigham Young University Accounting Rankings, which ranks accounting programs and faculty throughout the world based on their success in publishing in top-tier accounting academic journals.

With respect to authorships of individual accounting faculty in the area of accounting education, three Scranton faculty members were ranked internationally. Dr. Boyle was ranked No. 7. James F. Boyle, D.B.A., assistant professor of accounting and director of the MAcc program, and Brian W. Carpenter, Ph.D., professor emeritus in the Accounting Department, ranked No. 18 (tied).

Scranton’s doctoral program in accounting also received international recognition when the prestigious accrediting body, the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), listed the program in 2019 among the “Innovations and Best Practices in Canada, Latin America and the United States.”

Dr. Boyle is a Certified Public Accountant and a Certified Management Accountant with more than 30 years of industry executive experience. He has served in executive roles in startup, middle market, and Fortune 500 companies, where he has held the positions of board chair, chief executive officer, president, chief operations officer and chief financial officer. An award-winning researcher and teacher, Dr. Boyle was selected as the IMA Research Foundation Distinguished Scholar in 2022, awarded the Outstanding Accounting Educator of the Year Award from the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants in 2015, and an Outstanding Lecturer Award from the Cultural Mission of the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in 2012. At Scranton, Dr. Boyle earned Provost Excellence Awards for University Service and Leadership in 2021, the Scholarship of Teaching in 2014 and Scholarly Publication in 2012, and the Faculty Senate’s Excellence in Graduate Teaching Award in 2019. He was named the Kania School of Management’s (KSOM) Alperin Teaching Fellow for 2015 to 2018 and received the KSOM Advisory Board’s Award for Curriculum Innovation for 2017-2018. He received the KSOM Faculty Research Award for 2019 – 2020 and was twice recognized as the KSOM Teacher of the Year. He is the founder and director of the University’s Nonprofit Leadership Certificate Program.

Dr. Boyle’s research has been published in numerous academic and practitioner journals, such as The Journal of Accounting and Public Policy, Accounting Horizons, Issues in Accounting Education, Current Issues in Auditing, The Journal of Accounting Education, The Journal of Forensic Accounting Research, The Accounting Educators’ Journal, The Journal of Accountancy, Strategic Finance, Fraud Magazine, Internal Auditor, Management Accounting Quarterly, The CPA Journal, Internal Auditing, The Journal of Applied Business Research andThe Journal of Business and Behavioral Sciences. Dr. Boyle earned a bachelor’s degree from The University of Scranton, an MBA from Columbia University and a doctorate from Kennesaw State University.

The University of Scranton is a Jesuit university located in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...