Leader Barclay Endorses Marissa Hanlon in Fulton’s Mayoral Election

FULTON – Mayoral Candidate Marissa Hanlon (R, Fulton, Ignited for Change) today announced that she has received the support from Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay (R,C–Pulaski) in her bid as mayor of the City of Fulton.

Leader Barclay represents the 120th Assembly District, which includes the City of Fulton. He has served in the Assembly since 2003 and was unanimously elected Leader of Assembly Republicans in 2020. A lifelong resident of Oswego County, he has consistently fought on behalf of upstate communities while advancing legislation to lower costs for families and businesses, improve public safety, and facilitate greater government accountability.

“I am pleased to endorse Marissa Hanlon as Fulton’s next mayor,” said Leader Barclay. “In the last few months, I have had the opportunity to talk with Marissa and get to know about her vision for the City of Fulton. She has great energy and enthusiasm and she truly cares about the city’s future. The foundation she and the Special Events Committee have created to bolster recreational opportunities for local families is only the beginning of what she can do by collaborating with others. Marissa is exactly the kind of leader Fulton needs at this time and I am proud to support her race for mayor.”

“I am truly grateful and humbled by this endorsement. Leader Barclay does a tremendous job representing our views in Albany and he is always fighting to protect our rights and values we hold dear. It has been tremendously encouraging for me and my family throughout this campaign to have his support and, if elected to serve, I look forward to working further with him to help move our city forward,” said Hanlon.

Hanlon has also received endorsements from the Central and Northern New York Building Trades (CNNYBT), Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 81, Laborers Local 633, the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters, Carpenters Local 277, and the Transportation Division of International Union, Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers.

Hanlon is the endorsed Republican candidate and will also appear on the ballot under the independent party, “Fulton, Ignited for Change.” She is a physical therapist and lives in Fulton with her husband, James Hanlon, and their two children who attend Fulton City Schools. She currently serves on the City’s Zoning Board of Appeals and is involved with many efforts which are helping to revitalize the city. Hanlon is a founding member of the city’s Special Events Committee which is drawing in thousands of residents and visitors alike to events such as Fall Fest, Big Truck Day, and the reinvigorated Christmas Tree Lighting.

To learn more or to contact Marissa, visit www.marissahanlon4mayor.com.

